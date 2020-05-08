Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110,929 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,077,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.