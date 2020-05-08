Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Taglich Brothers dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mamamancini’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

MMMB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mamamancini’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MMMB stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Mamamancini’s has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.23.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.