TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Trading 10.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.22, 985,070 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 573,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 147,908 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 65.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

