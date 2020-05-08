Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $174.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

