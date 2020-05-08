Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,408,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,805,000 after purchasing an additional 686,900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 275,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

