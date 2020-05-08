Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $17.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 740.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

