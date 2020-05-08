TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 241,287 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

