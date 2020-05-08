Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.72. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 201.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Shares of TXRH opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.