Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:TRI opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

