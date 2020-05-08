TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.