Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $105.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

