Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $322.50 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $327.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average of $245.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

