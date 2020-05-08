Tyson Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 85,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 508.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

