UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.64 ($27.49).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.97 ($25.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.