Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.81. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 24,710 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.