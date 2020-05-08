Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 447 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

