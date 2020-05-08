Vapotherm’s (VAPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 105.12% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,198,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.