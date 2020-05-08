VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.33 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

