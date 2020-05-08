Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $9.46. Verbund shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

About Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

