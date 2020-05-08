Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

