Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

