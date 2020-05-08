Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 39,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

