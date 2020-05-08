VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.11

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.11 ($1.50) and last traded at A$2.09 ($1.48), with a volume of 254504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.11 ($1.50).

The company has a market cap of $850.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.17.

In related news, insider Robert Luciano acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($153,191.49). Insiders have purchased 252,901 shares of company stock worth $550,949 in the last quarter.

About VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

