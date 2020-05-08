ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ViacomCBS traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $14.95, 6,370,766 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,637,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

