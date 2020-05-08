Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.40. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.