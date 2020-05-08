Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average is $194.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

