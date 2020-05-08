Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Visa by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 97,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 42,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

