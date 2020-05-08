Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

