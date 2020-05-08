Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $182.72 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

