Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Visa worth $212,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

