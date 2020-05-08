Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $138,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

