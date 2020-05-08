Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.28 ($194.51).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €127.14 ($147.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €156.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

