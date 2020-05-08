Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €48.62 ($56.53) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.15 and a 200 day moving average of €47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

