Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €51.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA opened at €48.62 ($56.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.65. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 12 month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.