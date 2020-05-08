Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,694,000 after acquiring an additional 414,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.