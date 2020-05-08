Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

