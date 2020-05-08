Warren G. Lichtenstein Buys 4,511 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $23,186.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren G. Lichtenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Partners alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 700 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,472.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 2 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $9.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Warren G. Lichtenstein purchased 400 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560.00.

Steel Partners stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $364.17 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.