Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.69, but opened at $165.88. Wayfair shares last traded at $178.67, with a volume of 4,688,307 shares.

The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,736,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,795 shares of company stock worth $32,841,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

