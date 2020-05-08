Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

