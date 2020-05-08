Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 221,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

