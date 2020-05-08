Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

