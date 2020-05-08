Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.07. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

