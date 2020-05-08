WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WEC opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

