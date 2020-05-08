Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.