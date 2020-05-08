Wedbush Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TACO stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

