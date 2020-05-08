Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

