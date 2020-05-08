Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Intel makes up 5.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.