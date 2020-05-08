Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, 114,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 52,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million and a PE ratio of -37.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Western Resources Company Profile (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

