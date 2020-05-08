Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

