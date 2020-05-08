Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.65 million.

